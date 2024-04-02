Curro Holdings Apologizes for Social Media Post Depicting Racial Stereotypes

Curro Holdings, an independent school group, issued an apology on Monday for a social media post that depicted racial stereotypes. The company acknowledged the offensive nature of the post and stated that they were taking internal measures to prevent such errors in the future.

Many people expressed their concerns about the post, questioning the choice of career portrayal for the children.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Curro Holdings addresses social media controversy and racism allegationsCurro Holdings addressed controversial social media post depicting children in workplace roles, perpetuating inappropriate stereotypes.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Curro 2023 results: Bad debts decrease; margins improveCEO Cobus Loubser notes that ‘We've actively reinvested in … everything to create a holistic and special experience in our corridors and on our fields’.

Source: Moneyweb - 🏆 5. / 77 Read more »

a secure compounder?Investments | Curro - a secure compounder?

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

The Finance Ghost: The market lowdown on Rainbow, RCL Foods, Curro, AdVTech and StadioOne theme over the past week or two is that companies are working incredibly hard for the benefit of debt holders rather than equity holders.

Source: dailymaverick - 🏆 3. / 84 Read more »

Caxton makes bid to acquire minority stake in Cognition Holdings for R60mThe offer was disclosed in Caxton’s interim results for the six months to end-December 2023 published on Friday.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Shoprite Holdings acquires majority stake in three Nigerian malls for R1Resilient had kept ‘negotiating’ with Shoprite on these assets. And then, one assumes, came a point of no return.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »