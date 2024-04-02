Two accused in University of Fort Hare crimes released on bail

Two of the 15 people accused in connection with a string of crimes at the University of Fort Hare were released on bail on Tuesday. One is Sarah Pearl Burger, a Cape Town-based attorney, and the other is Gosain Wayne van Haar, who works in the university's information technology department. South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

