Arrival of Joint Election Observation Mission to Presidential Election in Madagascar

The joint African Union Commission (AUC) and Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Election Observation Mission (EOM) arrived in Madagascar on 10 November 2023. At the invitation of the Government of Madagascar, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, approved the deployment of the joint short-term AU-COMESA EOM to observe and report on the conduct of the 16 November 2023 presidential election.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Madagascar: Electoral 'Manipulation' - Madagascar's Opposition Asks for French Intervention Madagascar 's Collectif des 10 - 10 of the 13 contenders for the presidential election - wrote a two-page letter condemning the alleged manipulation of the electoral process by President Andry Rajoelina, calling directly on France to put pressure on Rajoelina, Le Monde reports.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Madagascar: Water Levels in Tana River Rise to Critical LevelsWater levels in the Tana River have surged to critical levels, putting the counties of Garissa, Tana River, and Kilifi at a heightened risk of flooding.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Protests Ahead of 2023 Presidential Elections in Madagascar Madagascar is set to elect its president on 16 November 2023, for the next five years. Madagascar 's Collectif des 10 - 10 of the 13 contenders for the presidential election - wrote a two-page letter condemning the alleged manipulation of the electoral process by President Andry Rajoelina, calling directly on France to put pressure on Rajoelina.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Madagascar Elections Readiness 2023 - DREF Operation (MDRMG021)The presidential election in Madagascar will be held in 2023. The last elections were relatively calm, however, since independence in 1960, the presidential election process has always been characterised by violence and demonstrations, with several people injured or killed.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Lauryn Hill tells crowd they’re ‘lucky’ she even showed up after late arrivalOver the years, Lauryn Hill has developed a reputation for rocking up late to her shows.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Russia, Kazakhstan Sign Joint Statement, Action Plan for CooperationSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »