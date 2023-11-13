South Africa's Teams in United Rugby Championship

Think back to the inaugural season of the United Rugby Championship – and that first month. It was all doom and gloom as South Africa’s teams crawled through inglorious defeat after defeat. The Stormers ended up winning the title. It can happen again,The first month of the third season of the URC is following the script of the first one: South Africa’s teams go north, most of them struggled, they lose two, three and four matches, and are written off at the end of November.
Then the northern teams come to South Africa in December and January and by February, South Africa’s teams are top of the charts and leading the charge into the tail end of the league season, and primed to host play-off matches in May. Think about it: May is a long way away; so too the remaining 14 rounds of an 18 round league competition before the play-offs, which includes a last eight, a last four and a final. John Dobson’s Stormers hold a unique record in hosting six out of a possible six URC play-off matches in the league’s first two season
South Africa Headlines
