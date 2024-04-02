91% of African Consumers Prefer Digital Payment Methods, Survey Finds

In a groundbreaking survey conducted across the continent, RegTech Africa and Agpaytech have revealed a seismic shift in consumer preferences towards digital payment methods. With 2,591 respondents from diverse regions, the findings underscore a resounding vote of confidence in electronic transactions, with a staggering 91% of participants expressing a clear preference for digital payment approaches over traditional cash methods.

The research, titled 'African Digital Payment Systems and Consumers’ Experience in 2023,' sheds light on pivotal insights driving Africa’s rapidly evolving payment ecosystem

