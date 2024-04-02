8 Ways To Find The Best Web Design Agencies For Your...

According to journalist Cory Doctorow: “Interoperability is the act of making a new product or service work with an existing product or service”. We at Vivaldi believe in your freedom and choice as a user because we want you to have the possibility to decide for yourselves what services make your browsing and overall digital experience more convenient for you.
The lack of interoperable standards has led to vendor lock-in or “silos,” limiting your choices as a user and concentrating market power among major service providers. Recently though, there have been thoughtful approaches to promote fair competition and empower you to have more control over how your technology operates. The U.S. Access Act and the EU Digital Services Act put forward interoperability mandates. These mandates require major tech companies to allow access to their systems for startups, cooperatives, and other potential competitor
