2 Elephants skip the Botswana border into South Africa: 'No passport gang' has Mzansi in stitches

The video shows the elephant using its trunk and head to nudge the fence, eventually causing it to collapse, creating a path for both the elephant and its companion to casually stroll into South Africa., it also served as a gentle reminder of the natural world's unfettered existence, sometimes blending boundaries in its own way, outside the confines of human constructs like fences and borders.

The video, shared by user @travelwith_daan, has gone viral, eliciting laughter from Mzansi viewers who could empathise with the tense situation. The clip shows the stranded safari vehicle, its occupants visibly anxious as an agitated elephant approaches. The tension is palpable as the passengers grapple with the tension of their predicament, exacerbated by the unwelcome attention of the elephant.

