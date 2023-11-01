Starting XIs: Al Ahly v Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to book a spot in the final of the African Football League at the expense of Al Ahly SC as the two square off in the semi-final second-leg at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Brazilians have the advantage though after winning the first-leg 1-0 on Sunday through Thapelo Maseko’s sumptuous finish and leave the Cairo Red Devils with their work cut out. Sundowns, who are unbeaten on their last two visits to Ahly in Egypt, got their first win in Cairo against the Red Devils two seasons ago in the CAF Champions League group stages.

In light of the MTN8 final and Carling Knockout defeats to Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy recently, the Brazilians are yet to lose in regulation time as the last time that happen was in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup to Stellenbosch FC.

Also, the Brazilians are yet to concede in the newly-formed Football League from their three matches played to date and held Ahly to a 2-2 draw on their last visit to Cairo last season.

