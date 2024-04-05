Zeus Network Secures $8 Million Investment to Expand Solana Blockchain Platform

Zeus Network has secured over $8 million in investment to expand the capabilities of the Solana blockchain platform. The investment comes from top venture capital companies and angel investors, including Mechanism Capital and OKX Ventures.

The funding will support Zeus Network's mission to link multiple Web3 ecosystems via the Solana Virtual Machine and its proprietary Zeus Layer.

