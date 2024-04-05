Israel Approves Increase in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

The Israel i cabinet has approved new steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza , following pressure from the United States . President Biden had given an ultimatum to Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , stating that the U.

S. would change its policy regarding the war if Israel did not address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The approval comes after months of delay, as Netanyahu faced pressure from his political base and ultranationalist members of his coalition.

Israel Gaza Humanitarian Aid United States Benjamin Netanyahu President Biden

