Zendaya Stuns in Louis Vuitton Outfits at Challengers Premiere in France

A few weeks after presenting Dune: Part II in Paris, Zendaya is back in France for the premiere of Challengers , her new film by Luca Guadagnino, costarring Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. For her promotional marathon on Saturday April 6, the 27-year-old actor and her stylist, Law Roach, opted for three cutting-edge, elegant outfits by Louis Vuitton .
For the Saturday morning photo call, Zendaya wowed in a coat printed with the house's iconic checkerboard pattern—specifically, an apple green version from the spring/summer 2013 collection. Since the start of the promotional tour, her stylist has been using this hue as a nod to tennis, the sport at the heart of Challengers. Zendaya also wore a headband, white pumps, and Bulgari jewelry to complete a charming retro look. A few minutes later, for the film's press conference, she appeared in a lime-green satin outfit, featuring a matching shirt and pants
