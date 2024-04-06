Aave Considers Activating 'Fee Switch' to Distribute Fees to Holders

Decentralized lending platform Aave might soon vote on whether or not to turn on a ' fee switch ' and distribute fees to holders. Aave DAO's current net profits sum to about $60 million per year, reflecting five years of operational costs.

Aave Chan Initiative founder Marc Zeller has proposed activating fees for Aave stakers.

Aave Decentralized Lending Fee Switch Fees Holders Aave DAO Net Profits Aave Stakers Marc Zeller

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheBlock__ / 🏆 464. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Santee adopts commercial cannabis application process after year-long debateThe permitting process includes a $25,711 application fee, along with a $27,749 annual renewal fee

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

RFK Jr. is activating a whole new kind of political donorThe independent candidate's donor portfolio looks unlike anyone else's.

Source: politico - 🏆 381. / 59 Read more »

CERN isn’t activating Large Hadron Collider for the eclipseAs people around the country await the April 8 total eclipse, conspiracy theories about a Switzerland-based nuclear rese

Source: PolitiFact - 🏆 17. / 71 Read more »

Imagining the future programs the reticular activating system.Imagining a desired increase in synchronicities through intention can increase their likelihood through programming the brain's reticular activating system.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Aave price falls sharply after MakerDao reckless governance decisionsLending protocol Aave (AAVE) announced on Tuesday a new governance proposal by the Aave-Chan initiative, a delegate and service provider for the protocol, to address problems related to MarkerDAO’s Direct Deposit Module (D3M).

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Meme coin & AaveBitcoin price plummets as BTC RSI resets to levels last seen before ETF inflows went berserk Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bearish bias as markets succumb to volatility resulting from low trading volumes coming out of a prolonged weekend.

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »