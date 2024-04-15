Zendaya's Impressive All-White Tennis Dresses at Wimbledon

Zendaya ’s Wimbledon whites belong in their own hall of fame. Over the weekend, theactress staged an all-white style tour de force in a quartet of monochrome tennis dresses —each with an equally as impressive inspiration as the next.

Backdropped by the Duomo, Zendaya stepped out to a photo call in Milan yesterday while wearing a piece of American fashion heritage. The actress slipped into a halter neck number from Ralph Lauren’s spring 1992 collection, a piece originally modeled by a fresh-faced Cindy Crawford on the runway. Zendaya’s dress featured a flared mini skirt, a fitted bodice, and a collared neckline—all makings of the perfect little tennis dress.

