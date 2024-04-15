League of Legends Introduces New Team Format and Prismatic Items

League of Legendsis that it will now feature eight teams of two, rather than the four teams of two that it had previously. This should be a massive change when it comes to keeping things fresh, as you will obviously face different teams and champions more often. It should also stop the annoying games where you end up playing against the same team over and over again, which did get tiresome.

To make sure that this change doesn’t totally throw out the balance of things, there are also a lot of changes to make sure that games aren’t extended. The aim is to make sure they still stay relatively quick, compared to a standardmatch at least, and there will be tweaks to the likes of gold rewards, starting health and health loss.

The other big change is the addition of prismatic items, which should be some of the most powerful in the game and how you can acquire items. Instead of just buying exactly what you want, you can now purchase an anvil, that when used will present you with three item choices, or three stat boosts if you buy a stat anvil. Anvils will obviously be cheaper than the items they offer, so if you are prepared to deal with some randomness and adapt on the fly you can get stronger earlier.

“Our hope is that this will go a long way to tackle concerns voiced around the game state getting too stale or repetitive,” said Eduardo “Riot Cadmus” Cortejoso, product lead for modes in. “Even in a scenario where you run into similar teams, they will likely be building different items and choosing different augments each game, so try your best to figure out any specific game’s current conditions to come out ahead.

League Of Legends Team Format Prismatic Items Game Changes Champions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

League of Legends Reveals New Look at Lee Sin's Overhauled DesignGet a new look at Lee Sin's updated model in LoL.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

New Season of Married at First Sight Introduces New CouplesThe new season of the reality TV show Married at First Sight features new couples who get married when they first meet each other. After eight weeks, they decide whether to stay together or get a divorce.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

‘League Of Legends’ MMO Development Has Been Reset And Delayed YearsI write about esports, competitive games and the creator economy. I’ve been covering esports for over 10 years writing for many top publications and have provided consultancy services for some international brands entering the industry.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »

League of Legends MMO Restarted Development, Still Several Years OffRiot Games is still working on the planned League of Legends MMO, but it will likely be 'several years' before fans see anything from it.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Riot Provides Update on League of Legends MMOThe upcoming League of Legends MMO has gotten an important update from Riot.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

‘League Of Legends’ 14.7 Patch Notes Bring Camille Buff, Volibear NerfI write about esports, competitive games and the creator economy. I’ve been covering esports for over 10 years writing for many top publications and have provided consultancy services for some international brands entering the industry.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »