YouTube to Offer Multiview Feature for Coachella Livestream

YouTube’s official livestream of this year’s Coachella music festival will feature a technology many football fans are familiar with. Multiview , which allows viewers to watch multiple livestreams on the same screen while tuning into one audio feed, will be available to viewers of the festival’s stream on any YouTube TV app — no need to subscribe to YouTube TV, the platform announced on Thursday.

Just as multiview on NFL Sunday Ticket enables audiences to watch four different games at once, the feature for Coachella will allow for up to four different stages at once. Viewers can switch between audio feeds and jump in and out of fullscreen view. There will be a total of six feeds — or six stages — to choose from. The festival this year will take place across two weekends: April 12th through 14th and April 19th through 21s

