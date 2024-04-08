Young Athletes with Special Needs Gather for Adaptive Swim Clinic in Oceanside

Young athletes from across Southern California with special needs gathered in Oceanside Sunday for a day of training and fun in the water. Seven year old Hiro Sakamoto has been swimming in a pool of challenges his whole life but has never been one to let his disability slow him down. Hiro and his mom Kalyn Sakamoto visited Oceanside from Pasadena for the adaptive swim clinic , an event put together by the Challenged Athletes Foundation .

Volunteer coaches and professionals were present to help guide young athletes, including Rudy Garcia Tolson, a role model for Hiro who understands what it's like to overcome certain challenges

Young Athletes Special Needs Adaptive Swim Clinic Oceanside Challenged Athletes Foundation Volunteer Coaches Professionals Rudy Garcia Tolson

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBS8 / 🏆 335. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaines leads 16 female athletes suing NCAA for allowing male-born athletes to compete as womenSixteen female athletes led by All-American swimmer Riley Gaines filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA, accusing the organization of violating T...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

Women athletes file lawsuit against NCAA over transgender athletesThe athletes accused the NCAA of violating their Title IX rights by allowing transgender woman Lia Thomas to compete at the national championships in 2022.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Seattle health experts address surge in eating disorders impacting young athletesAs students train for competition, Seattle Children's Hospital is drawing attention to a hidden issue facing many young athletes.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

'Explosion' of Tommy John surgery, elbow injuries in young athletes, doctor saysDoctors say more and more athletes are in need of Tommy John surgery for elbow injuries, a procedure previously reserved for professionals.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Irvin Muchnick: Parents have the power to compel Congress to act to protect young athletesParents should get behind a committee’s recommendations for reforming America’s youth sports system and protecting kids.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »