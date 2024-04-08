First Case of B Virus Infection Reported in Hong Kong

B virus, also known as herpes B virus, is carried naturally in the urine, feces, and saliva of macaques, which roam many of Hong Kong 's public areas. A man visiting Hong Kong sustained a wound from one of the animals and has been admitted to the intensive care unit. There are no further official reports on the man's state of health. The virus has been around since 1932 and only 50 people worldwide have tested positive for it. 21 of those infected have died.

The death rate is over 70% without treatment, but chances of survival have improved with antiviral therapy. In 2021, a veterinarian in Beijing became the first documented death from B virus in China. The virus causes inflammation in the central nervous system and can lead to fatalities. Although B virus currently struggles to jump between species, it may adapt and spread more easily in the future

