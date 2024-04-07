Yoko Ono Claims She Introduced John Lennon to Heroin in New Book

Yoko Ono says in a new book on the Beatles that includes never-before-heard interviews from the 1980s that she introduced then-husband John Lennon to heroin, telling him she experienced a 'beautiful feeling' on the drug. Ono, 91, denied in the interview that she 'put John on H,' according to excerpts from 'All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words' released by The Sunday Times, adding that the Beatles member 'wouldn’t take anything unless he wanted to do it.

' The book also includes interviews with band members Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, George Harrison as well as their families and business associates conducted by Peter Brown, COO of Apple Corp, the Beatles' financial empire, and Steven Gaines in 1980 and 1981. Lennon was assassinated in 1980.

