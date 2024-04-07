Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Lauri Peterson's Son Dies at 35

Former ' Real Housewives of Orange County ' star Lauri Peterson 's son Josh Waring has died. He was 35. On Saturday, the 63-year-old reality TV personality announced her son's death in an emotional post that she shared to Instagram . 'It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,' Peterson wrote alongside a slideshow of photos capturing Waring at moments throughout his life.

She continued, 'No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.' ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR GRETCHEN ROSSI'S STEPSON GRAYSON DEAD AT 22 AFTER BRAIN CANCER BATTLE 'Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snowboarding, bodyboarding, mountain hikes, reading, friends, and his love for music

