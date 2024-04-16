Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Announces Retirement

by RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterFILE - New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling sits in his booth before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sept. 25, 2009. Sterling announced his immediate retirement Monday, April 15, 2024, at age 85 a few weeks into his 34th season in New York's broadcast booth.
As the team evolved into its latest dynasty, winning four World Series titles from 1996 through 2000, a Sterling moniker for a player's home run became as treasured a part of a Yankees identity as an initial set of pinstripes and a culminating championship ring. He could be obscure in recent years, using "Giancarlo, non si può de stoparlo! for Stanton and "A spettacolo oggi!" for Anthony Volpe . He added "He's Juan-der-ful, marvelous" for Juan Soto this year, singing to the melody of George Gershwin's "'S Wonderful."
Sterling partnered with Jay Johnstone , Joe Angel , Michael Kay , Charley Steiner and Suzyn Waldman . Sterling and Waldman were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2016.
John Sterling New York Yankees Broadcaster Retirement Home Run Calls
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »
Source: fox5ny - 🏆 587. / 51 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »