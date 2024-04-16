Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Announces Retirement

by RONALD BLUM AP Baseball WriterFILE - New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling sits in his booth before a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium in New York, Sept. 25, 2009. Sterling announced his immediate retirement Monday, April 15, 2024, at age 85 a few weeks into his 34th season in New York's broadcast booth.

As the team evolved into its latest dynasty, winning four World Series titles from 1996 through 2000, a Sterling moniker for a player's home run became as treasured a part of a Yankees identity as an initial set of pinstripes and a culminating championship ring. He could be obscure in recent years, using "Giancarlo, non si può de stoparlo! for Stanton and "A spettacolo oggi!" for Anthony Volpe . He added "He's Juan-der-ful, marvelous" for Juan Soto this year, singing to the melody of George Gershwin's "'S Wonderful."

Sterling partnered with Jay Johnstone , Joe Angel , Michael Kay , Charley Steiner and Suzyn Waldman . Sterling and Waldman were inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2016.

