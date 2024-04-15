Yankees Broadcaster John Sterling Announces Retirement

on Monday that the 85-year-old Sterling was planning to announce his retirement this Saturday, effective immediately. The Yankees later confirmed the news and Sterling, who has become known for his individualized home run calls and ending games with"Theeeeeee Yankees win," released a statement as well.I’ve wanted to do this for a long time. I should’ve done it March 1.

But that's beside the point. That's over and done with. I couldn’t be happier. I’m thrilled. I can’t wait to get off the air. I’ve been on the air since Feb. 1, 1960 and I’m tired. I wanna do what I want like I did from October through March, and I will.: That’s my life. I’m gonna watch and listen to 162 Yankees games, 162 Mets games, watch all the games on ESPN and Turner and MLB Network. And as you know, right now hockey and basketball playoffs are beginning.

The conundrum, of course, is my voice, I don’t know why, has never gone backwards. So I can do the games easy. But I’ve filled my cup, as they say.Yankees fans are celebrating you on social media. I know you aren't on social media. Are you aware of the love you're getting and any message you want to give the fans?Sterling called 5,060 consecutive Yankees games, beginning in 1989 until July of 2019.

