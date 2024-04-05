X Restores Blue Checkmarks to Some Influential Users

Some accounts that lost their blue checkmark with the rollout of Elon Musk ’s subscription plan for verification on X are having the badge restored in an apparent reversal of one of several controversial policies since the billionaire Tesla owner took over the company.

Users who had their blue checkmarks restored were sent a message saying X, formerly known as Twitter, had designated them a “complimentary subscription to X Premium,” the subscription service started after Musk’s purchase of the company that grants users the badge and gives their posts priority in its algorithm

