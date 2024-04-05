Elon Musk Restores Blue Check Marks on X/Twitter

Elon Musk ’s X, formerly known as Twitter , has reportedly restored blue check marks to prominent users overnight, with some expressing their disapproval of the unsolicited perk.that Elon Musk has once again stirred up controversy on X/ Twitter by restoring blue check marks to “influential members of the community.” This decision comes after Musk’s initial plan to remove legacy blue checks and require users to subscribe to X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) to maintain their verified status.

Musk had discussed this change on March 27, writing: “Going forward, all X accounts with over 2,500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free.” An effigy of Elon Musk is seen on a mobile device with the X and Twitter lgoso in the background in this photo illustration on 23 July, 2023 in Warsaw, Polan

