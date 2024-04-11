Women's Dance Team Kicked Out of Seattle Convention Over American Flag Shirts

Members of a regional women’s country line dance team were reportedly kicked out of a Seattle dance convention after organizers claimed their American flag-themed shirts made some attendees feel 'triggered and unsafe.

' Over the weekend at the Emerald City Hoedown in Seattle, the Borderline Dance team was set to perform, but were essentially told they weren't welcome by organizer Rain Country Dance Association, an LGBTQ+ dance community, over their matching American flag themed shirts, Jason Rantz reported for 770 KTTH. 'Unfortunately, what our team was met with upon arrival was that our flag tops were offensive to some of the convention goers,' the dance group posted to Facebook. 'There was a small group that felt ‘triggered and unsafe.'' AMERICAN FLAG TORCHED DURING NYC PRO-PALESTINIAN DEMONSTRATIONS Co-captain Lindsay Stamp spoke with Rantz for The Jason Rantz Show, explaining that their costumes sparked a 'small percentage' of complainants who brought up Israel’s war against Hamas and transgender issues. 'At first we were told we would just be boo’d, yelled at and likely many of them would walk out,' the group's Facebook post explained. 'This did not deter us. But then we were given an ultimatum. Remove the flag tops and perform in either street clothes (which most didn’t bring as they traveled there in their uniforms) or they would supply us with ECH shirts from years past… Or, don’t perform at all, which effectively was asking us to leave

Women Dance Team Seattle Convention American Flag Shirts Triggered Unsafe

