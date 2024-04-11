Grant Recipients to Develop eSports Program to Counter Foreign Propaganda in Eastern Europe

Grant recipients in eastern Europe are required to use the popularity of video games to develop an eSports program. The program aims to provide players with lessons on how to confront ' foreign propaganda and disinformation' in online gaming spaces. These lessons will be combined with competitive training sessions to create a talent pipeline for professional Ukrainian teams.

The Biden administration believes that Russia uses disinformation as a significant weapon and has directed support to independent media and imposed sanctions on Russia. Biden has urged Congress to provide funding to Ukraine, but the aid package has stalled

