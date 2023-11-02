Win 2 tickets to We Came As Romans!

PRIVACY / USE OF PERSONAL INFORMATION: By participating in the Sweepstakes, each entrant consents to Sponsor(s)’ or authorized agents’ collection, use, and disclosure of entrant’s personal information for the purposes of administering the Sweepstakes and prize fulfillment. Each entrant acknowledges that he/she has read, understood and accepted the Sponsor(s)’ Privacy Policy, which provides more information about Sponsor(s)’ privacy practices and is located at https://www.dallasobserver.com/.

By accepting the Prize, and unless prohibited by law, the Winner agrees to Sponsor(s)’ use of his/her name, city/province of residence, picture, biographical information, statements, voice and likeness in any advertising and publicity Sponsor(s) and its/their respective successors, assigns and licensees may conduct relating to the Sweepstakes in any media or format, whether now known or hereafter developed, including but not limited to the internet, at any time or times in perpetuity, without...

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DENVERWESTWORD: Enter to Win a Two Night Holiday Package at the Gaylord Rockies for this Winter Season!Gaylord Rockies invites you to experience a complimentary Holiday Package! Holiday Package includes: Two-night room accommodations (Mountian View) for up to a family of four...

Source: denverwestword | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champs for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game...

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

KSATNEWS: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champs for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.

Source: ksatnews | Read more ⮕

AP: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champs for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

WASHTIMES: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in their 63-year franchise history after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Source: WashTimes | Read more ⮕

KUTV2NEWS: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 win over Diamondbacks in Game 5Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the seventh, Nathan Eovaldi threw six gritty innings and the Texas Rangers are World Series champions f

Source: KUTV2News | Read more ⮕