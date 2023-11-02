Celebrate Diwali at Mayfair’s Kanishka by Chef Atul Kochhar

Complement your meal with an optional £75 wine flight, featuring Atul Kochhar’s Blanc de Blanc NV. The restaurant’s latest à la carte menu is also on offer. For a private Diwali gathering, book one of the three exclusive dining rooms: Maddox, Oxford, or Regent, seating 8, 14, and 18 respectively.

United States Headlines Read more: LDNFASHION »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Hoboken Harvest Festival, Diwali, more best bets this weekend in HudsonThe Hoboken Harvest Festival takes place on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pier A Park.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

SACURRENT: Diwali SA will light up downtown San Antonio on SaturdayThe traditional five-day celebration of the Indian holiday of Diwali is compacted into one spectacular night at what's billed as the largest city-sanctioned and -sponsored such festival in the United States.

Source: SAcurrent | Read more ⮕

AUSTINCHRONICLE: Waco in the Sans Bar, Diwali in Thanksgiving, RedFarm in Downtown, Trona in the News, Graham Reynolds in Cahoots, and, OK, C’mon, Where Is Antonelli’s New Place?All the news that’s fit to get your taste buds quivering

Source: AustinChronicle | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: 'She’s my superhero': USC's Calen Bullock honors late grandmother through his playFinding the strength to play after the death of his grandmother was not easy for USC safety Calen Bullock, but he knew she would want him to play and dominate.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕

WSFA12NEWS: Morning Smile: NICU babies at UAB celebrate their first HalloweenMorning Smile: NICU babies at UAB celebrate their first Halloween

Source: wsfa12news | Read more ⮕

EW: Cher, Christina Aguilera sing justice for Burlesque, 10 years later'Burlesque' stars Cher, Christina Aguilera celebrate movie's 10-year anniversary in EW's oral history.

Source: EW | Read more ⮕