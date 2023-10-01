Who Played Star Trek: Nemesis’ Villain? Tom Hardy’s Evil Picard Clone Explained

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The role of Shinzon, the evil clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in Nemesis, the final Star Trek: The Next Generation movie was played by Hollywood superstar Tom...

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The role of Shinzon, the evil clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) in Nemesis, the final Star Trek: The Next Generation movie was played by Hollywood superstar Tom Hardy in one of his earliest roles. Star Trek: Nemesis was so poorly received by critics and audiences alike that it signaled the end of the TNG movie franchise. While a final TNG movie was planned, it would take 21 years for the cast to get their proper farewell movie by way of Star Trek: Picard season 3. Tom Hardy has also escaped the shadow of Nemesis, and the personal issues that were affecting him during its production, to become one of the most beloved and in-demand actors in Hollywood today.

Star Trek: Nemesis isn't all bad, and Tom Hardy's performance is a decent approximation of what a young and angry Jean-Luc Picard may have become. Unfortunately, however, Nemesis was trying too hard to be Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, and its darker and grittier tone felt at odds with the optimism of the Star Trek: The Next Generation era. However, Nemesis did leave a lasting impact on the Star Trek universe by casting new light on Jean-Luc Picard and improving the Federation's relations with the Romulan Star Empire. This impact was a direct result of Tom Hardy's Shinzon, and his elaborate plan to avenge himself against his Romulan creators.

Tom Hardy’s Evil Picard Clone Shinzon In Star Trek: Nemesis Explained Star Trek: Nemesis revealed that the Romulans had cloned Jean-Luc Picard in an attempt to infiltrate Starfleet. However, an internal power struggle within the Romulan Star Empire put paid to this plan, and Shinzon was exiled to Remus. Taken under the wing of the Remans, Shinzon began plotting to overthrow the Romulan Senate. Shinzon's thirst for power went further than this, however, and he attempted to wipe out Earth and the entire Federation with the use of Tholaron radiation. Shinzon was foiled by Data's controversial death in Nemesis' climax.

Tom Hardy was cast as Shinzon after beating other contenders like Buffy the Vampire Slayer's James Marsters and Stargate SG-1's Michael Shanks. Hardy had risen to prominence with a role in Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' Band of Brothers, and his career was on the ascendant when he took the role in Nemesis. Shortly after completing work on Star Trek: Nemesis, Hardy had a serious breakdown brought about by drug and alcohol addiction. Tom Hardy has been sober since 2005 and has risen to even greater heights with acclaimed roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Peaky Blinders, Locke, and many more movies and TV shows.

Shinzon’s Impact On Star Trek After Nemesis On a personal level, the temporary alliance between the Romulans and Starfleet during Star Trek: Nemesis forced Lt. Commander Worf (Michael Dorn) to reassess his opinion of the species. Shinzon's coup did nothing to improve relations between the Romulans and Remans, however. Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 revealed that the Romulans were still capturing and torturing the Remans in the wake of their attempts to seize power. In terms of the wider Star Trek universe, Shinzon's coup and the subsequent Romulan/Federation alliance helped to improve relations for a time.

The Dominion War had already strengthened the bonds between the Romulans and the Federation, but their assistance with saving Earth from genocide surely influenced Picard's Romulan rescue mission during the supernova crisis. Tragically, the Romulan Supernova disaster did sour relations with the Federation once more, but Picard always maintained a close relationship with the species. Star Trek: The Next Generation's beloved Captain clearly felt a degree of responsibility for the actions of his clone and was determined to help the Romulans wherever possible.