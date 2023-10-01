The Creator Seriously Underperforms At Domestic Box Office, But Could Rebound Internationally

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Despite high hopes, The Creator is disappointing at the domestic box office. The sci-fi adventure follows undercover agent Joshua (John David Washington) as he investigates a group of AI simulants. Years after the simulants appear to have destroyed Los Angeles, Joshua must decide if he should help the military oppress the AI, or if he should support the child-like simulant Alphie (Madeleine Yuna Voyles).

The Creator enjoyed positive reviews from critics, but reviews alone have not been enough to promote the movie domestically. According to Variety, its opening weekend was the victim of severe underperformance. Coming in at third place for the week behind PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie and Saw X, it brought in a mere $14 million against its $80 million budget. It did, however, enjoy success overseas. There, the movie earned $18.2 million, bringing its weekend over $30 million.

