Washington Huskies Defeat Oregon State in Wet and Wild Game

Michael Penix Jr. threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to keep the Huskies undefeated with a 22-20 victory over No. 10 Oregon State on Saturday night. Played in a nearly constant rain, it was the final Pac-12 game at Reser Stadium as the conference currently stands. The Pac-12 collapsed over the summer, leaving Oregon State and Washington State as the lone remaining teams. Rome Odunze caught seven passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns for the Huskies (11-0, 8-0, No.

5 CFP), who have won 18 straight games. Washington is departing for the Big Ten next season, along with Oregon, USC and UCLA. Penix completed 13 of 28 passes for 162 yards. He has thrown for 30 touchdowns this season. He sealed the win with a deep third-down pass to Odunze as the click wound down. "We had to find a way to win and put the ball in the end zone. We didn’t do it as much as we wanted to today, but it was about finding a way to win." Penix sai





