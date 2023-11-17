New CDMX-Inspired Taqueria to Open at Houston Farmers Market

2520 Airline, a new CDMX-inspired taqueria, is set to open on November 17 at Houston Farmers Market. The restaurant is a collaboration between Underbelly Hospitality and Nixt, led by renowned chefs Luis Robledo Richards and Atzin Santos. The owners aim to create a fun and affordable concept that allows Houstonians to experience the vibrant culinary landscape of a traditional Mexico City taqueria.

Located in Houston's oldest market, the restaurant hopes to showcase the cultural heritage of the market while also adapting to the changing landscape with the addition of upscale restaurants





