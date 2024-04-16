Warning: Tuberculosis Exposure at Father Joe's Joan Kroc Center

Anyone who visited the Father Joe's Joan Kroc Center from Oct. 13, 2023, to March 13, 2024, should be on the lookout for tuberculosis symptoms, which include persistent cough, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

The bacteria that causes the disease spreads through the air when infected people cough, speak, sing or breathe, though prolonged exposure — most often in an indoor setting — is necessary for transmission to occur. County health officials said the exposure is unrelated to a similar one that occurred at the Golden Hall shelter on First Avenue from Sept. 5 to Sept. 28.

