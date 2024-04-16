Warriors Defeat Kings in Preseason Game

Golden State Warriors ’ Stephen Curry #30 shoots the game-winning basket over Sacramento Kings ’ De’Aaron Fox #5 in the fourth quarter of their NBA game at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. The Warriors defeated the Kings 116-115 in their preseason game . Despite winning their season finale over Utah, the Warriors couldn’t climb out of the No. 10 seed as the Kings and Lakers both won on Sunday, too.

The Kings later eliminated the Warriors from the in-season tournament and won a late-January bout in San Francisco. Three of the four games between the Kings and Warriors were decided by one point, including one in which the Warriors choked away a 24-point lead. “It’s always a playoff-type game,” Green said of the Warriors-Kings rivalry. “You feel that. You go into their arena, their fans want to light the beam and see us lose, beat the crap out of us. And when they come in here, we want to beat the crap out of them.”Sacramento stumbled to the finish line, losing both Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk to injuries. The Kings crushed Portland in the regular season finale, but lost five of six before that.

“They’re very much so a pattern team, like they’ve got their thing they want to get to,” the defensive-minded Green said. “Going into the game and understanding that, what the things are we’re going to try to take away to them from getting into those patterns.”Clifford Ray’s long arms: How a Warrior saved a dolphin

Sacramento, given its injuries, is probably the easiest draw the Warriors could’ve gotten for their first play-in game. But given the recent history between the teams, don’t bank on a Warriors walkover.No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 PhoenixMiss Manners: The cashier looked disgusted.

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry Sacramento Kings NBA Preseason Game

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



OakTribNews / 🏆 597. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA play-in tournament predictions: Odds, picks for Lakers-Pelicans, Warriors-KingsWe’re setting the stage for a pair of Western Conference matchups on Tuesday, with some key insights bettors need to know.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Warriors vs Kings Predictions, Picks, and Odds for Tuesday’s NBA Playoff GameNBA predictions, picks, and odds for the Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings on 4-16. NBA Play-In Tournament best bets and same-game parlay analysis.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Listo el play-in de la NBA: Heat-76ers, Hawks-Bulls, Lakers-Pelicans y Warriors-KingsLeBron James y los Lakers de Los Ángeles se quedarán en Nueva Orleans un par de días más.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Play-in preview: Warriors’ season on the line against the KingsThe Warriors will play the Kings Tuesday in an elimination game. The last time the teams played with those stakes, Steph Curry scored 50 points in a Golden State win.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 88. / 68 Read more »

Los Angeles Kings Defeat Tampa Bay Lightning in OvertimeVladislav Gavrikov's goal in overtime gives the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending their five-game winning streak. Steven Stamkos scores twice to tie the game in the final minutes of regulation.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Dallas Stars Defeat Los Angeles Kings 3-0The Dallas Stars secure a 3-0 victory against the Los Angeles Kings in an NHL hockey game. The Stars' all-time scorer is honored with a statue unveiling during the intermission.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »