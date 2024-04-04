Walmart Shoppers Can Claim Part of $45 Million Settlement Over Alleged Overcharging

Walmart shoppers who bought certain weighted groceries or bagged fruit have two months left to claim part of a $45 million settlement resolving allegations the retailer overcharged for the items. Customers of the retailing giant may be entitled to as much as $500 as part of the class-action settlement over the claims Walmart overcharged for packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood, as well as bagged citrus.
Consumers eligible to file a claim include anyone who made an in-store purchase of weighted goods or bagged citrus at any of Walmart's 4,615 U.S. stores between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, according to the settlement administrator. Those who bought an eligible product and have a receipt are entitled to get 2% of the total cost of their purchase, capped at $500, according to the settlement site. Walmart customers without a receipt for their purchases during the designated time period can still submit a claim for between $10 and $25, depending upon how much they attest to buying
