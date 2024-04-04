Walmart Shoppers Can Claim Part of $45 Million Settlement Over Alleged Overcharging

Walmart shoppers who bought certain weighted groceries or bagged fruit have two months left to claim part of a $45 million settlement resolving allegations the retailer overcharged for the items. Customers of the retailing giant may be entitled to as much as $500 as part of the class-action settlement over the claims Walmart overcharged for packaged meat, poultry, pork and seafood, as well as bagged citrus.

Consumers eligible to file a claim include anyone who made an in-store purchase of weighted goods or bagged citrus at any of Walmart's 4,615 U.S. stores between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, according to the settlement administrator. Those who bought an eligible product and have a receipt are entitled to get 2% of the total cost of their purchase, capped at $500, according to the settlement site. Walmart customers without a receipt for their purchases during the designated time period can still submit a claim for between $10 and $25, depending upon how much they attest to buying

Walmart Shoppers Claim Settlement Overcharging Groceries Bagged Fruit Allegations Class-Action Eligible Purchase Receipt

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBSHealth / 🏆 480. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Hochul lays out $45 million plan to fight back against organized retail theftAs retailers continue to suffer from organized theft, Gov. Hochul lays out a $45 million plan to assure merchants that Albany is not tone deaf to ongoing issue.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

Teen gravely injured in police chase could get $45 million in proposed settlementChicago aldermen will soon weigh whether to award a $45 million settlement to the family of a teen boy who suffered “catastrophic” injuries in a police chase car crash. The settlement for the teen,…

Source: ChicagoBreaking - 🏆 521. / 51 Read more »

Historic $45 million Chicago police misconduct settlement moves forwardThe settlement — set to become one of the largest in Chicago’s history if it passes a full City Council vote Wednesday — will help pay for the medical care of Nathen Jones

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

$45 million settlement recommended for teen left unable to walk after Chicago police pursuitA Chicago City Council committee has approved one of the largest settlements in Chicago history after a teen was left unable to walk or speak following a police…

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Amazon Slashed Prices on Flattering Spring Dresses — All Under $45Amazon’s Big Spring Sale 2024 includes deals on spring dresses. We found the 10 best Amazon dresses on sale from Prettygarden, Merokeety, The Drop, and more for less than $45.

Source: InStyle - 🏆 103. / 63 Read more »

This $45 Million Aspen Estate Sprawls Over 17 Rocky Mountain AcresThe 11,500-square-foot residence features custom fittings and finishes from around the world.

Source: RobbReport - 🏆 309. / 63 Read more »