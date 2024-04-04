2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST Gets Higher Range Estimate

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST is nearly on sale, and ahead of deliveries scheduled for mid-2024, GM has a few updated details to share with us. An official range estimate is now available, and it’s notably higher than what Chevy initially promised. The RST is rated for 440 miles on a full charge, beating the original estimate of 400 miles by a healthy margin. That makes it the second-furthest-driving Silverado EV in the trim mix, only beat out by the 4WT, which is rated for 450 miles.

That said, the 4WT is the Work Truck spec, so it gives up a lot in terms of luxury and creature comforts for not much additional range. It should also be noted that this makes the Silverado EV the range king when it comes to electric pickups, handily beating rivals like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Tesla Cybertruck and Rivian R1T. A final starting price is available today, too, but only for the First-Edition RST model

