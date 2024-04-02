Virginia Seeks Federal Grants for Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

(CPRG) program provides $5 billion in grants to states, local governments, tribes, and territories to develop and implement ambitious plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful air pollution. Authorized under Section 60114 of the Inflation Reduction Act, this two-phase program provides $250 million for noncompetitive planning grants, and approximately $4.6 billion for competitive implementation grants.

That is what is technically known in the arcane world of policy initiatives as a “lot of cashola.” Virginia has signaled that it wants a piece of the pie. Virginia is currently in the grip of a dyed-in-the-wool Republican governor, but nevertheless, the state and many of its cities and towns have submitted applications to the EPA to receive some of that lovely federal money, much to the chagrin of oil and gas companies that want to continue polluting the environment with their climate altering product

