Virgin Atlantic Plane Clips BA Jet at Heathrow

A Virgin Atlantic plane clipped a BA jet at Heathrow but no injuries were reported British Airways planes sit parked at Heathrow Airport in London, on Sept. 9, 2019. A Virgin Atlantic jet collided with another plane while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport on Saturday April 6, 2024, aviation authorities said.

There were …Virgin said its Boeing 787-9 had completed a flight and had no passengers aboard when its wingtip clipped a stationary British Airways jet while being towed from a stand at the airport's Terminal 3. Images posted on social media showed several fire trucks surrounding the two planes, whose wings were touching. "We've commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service," Virgin said in a statement.said that "no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations."

