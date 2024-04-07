Israel Withdraws Troops from Southern Gaza

National Security Spokesman John Kirby said that Israel 's decision to pull some troops out of Southern Gaza does not appear to indicate a shift in military strategy . The Israel Defense Forces announced that it was pulling troops out of the Southern Gaza city of Khan Younis "in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations." It is unclear whether the Israel i move reflects an easing of military pressure or preparation for a new operation elsewhere.
"As we understand it, and through their public announcements, it is really just about rest and refit for these troops that have been on the ground for four months, and not necessarily — that we can tell — indicative of some coming new operation," announced Sunday that it had "concluded its mission" in the Southern Gaza city of Khan Younis and that it would reduce its military troops in that region "in order to recuperate and prepare for future operations." The move comes six months since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas. The Biden administration has heated up its rhetoric against Israel's military conduct, sparked by an Israeli air strike that killed seven aid workers with the charity World Central Kitchen. that the strikes and the humanitarian circumstances in the war are "unacceptable," according to a White House summary. He also emphasized that the future of U.S. policy would be determined by Israel's "immediate" action on addressing civilian harm and humanitarian sufferin
Israel Troops Southern Gaza Military Strategy Rest Refit Operation Hamas Biden Administration Humanitarian Circumstances Civilian Harm Humanitarian Suffering
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »
Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »