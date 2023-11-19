Variety Releases List of 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV

With the year coming to an end, reality TV is reaching its apex with fresh content, harsh competition shows, new dating shows, lifestyle shows, and a Bravo fans' favorite: The Real Housewives franchise. As expected, Variety did their list for their "40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV" in 2023, which came out on November 21. The list includes an array of reality TV royalty and big household names.

To some people's surprise, an inclusive choice was made, as trans drag performer Sasha Colby made the list too. Sasha came to prominence on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 this year by becoming the "first native Hawaiian trans person to win the show". The criteria behind the selection seem pretty clear; according to Variety, "These women have not only helped make unscripted television entertaining but have also found a way to reach audiences in a fresh way





