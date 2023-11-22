Record Number of $50 Bills Printed in 2022

Last year, the government printed the highest total of the 50 bill denomination in one year--in more than 40 years. Unless you're an avid currency collector, an employee of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, or work at the Federal Reserve, you likely didn't know that last year a record number of $50 bills were printed. Last year, the government printed 756,096,000 of those bills - the highest total of the denomination printed in one year in more than 40 years.

If you put all those $50s together, you'd have about $37.8 billion. That's enough to afford Taco Bell's parent Yum Brands, Inc. $35.3 billion market cap. Usually, the $50 bill is an uncommon, somewhat unpopular, denomination. There are even multiple superstitions that it is unlucky. (More on that later.) In 2019, only 3.5% of all US bills printed were $50s. In 2022, that zoomed to 8.5%, according to the BEP. So why are you seeing more $50s? Surprisingly, it has nothing to do with inflation - even if it may sometimes feel these days like an item that used to cost $20 now costs $5





6abc » / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Record Number of $50 Bills Printed in 2022Last year, the government printed the highest total of the 50 bill denomination in one year--in more than 40 years. A record number of $50 bills were printed, reaching 756,096,000. The increase in $50 bills is not due to inflation.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Padres took out additional loan to cover end-of-year expensesTeam needed $50 million infusion in September despite realizing record revenue

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Hellraiser (2022) (2022) | ScreenRantBoth a reimagining and a new novella adaptation of Clive Barker's The Hellbound Heart, Hellraiser is a new film exclusively arriving on Hulu. In this film, a young woman struggling with addiction somehow stumbles upon a puzzle box from ages past.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

The number of military suicides dipped in 2022 as the Pentagon works on new prevention programsU.S. officials say the number of suicides among members of the military and their families dipped slightly in 2022, compared with the previous year.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

The number of military suicides dipped in 2022 as the Pentagon works on new prevention programsU.S. officials say the number of suicides among members of the military and their families dipped slightly in 2022, compared with the previous year. This decline comes as the Defense Department is trying to build prevention and treatment programs to address what's been a steadily growing problem over the past decade.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

The number of military suicides dipped in 2022 as the Pentagon works on new prevention programsU.S. officials say the number of suicides among members of the military and their families dipped slightly in 2022, compared with the previous year.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »