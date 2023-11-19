UW and WSU Agree to Five-Year Contract for Apple Cup

The University of Washington and Washington State University have agreed to a five-year contract to continue their in-state rivalry football game, the Apple Cup. The game will be played through 2028, with a neutral site game at Lumen Field in 2024. In 2025 and 2027, the game will be in Pullman, while in 2026 and 2028, it will be hosted at Husky Stadium in Seattle.





