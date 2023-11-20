YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Returns to Public Eye After Controversial Apology

Nearly five months after her widely criticized ukulele apology went viral, YouTuber Colleen Ballinger has ventured back into the public eye — to mixed reactions. Following escalating allegations that she engaged in inappropriate interactions with underage fans, Ballinger, 36, had uploaded a video to her video blog channel in June titled, “hi.” In it, she strummed a ukulele while addressing the backlash through a 10-minute song about “the toxic gossip train.

” The video became one of the most heavily condemned and ridiculed apologies on the internet, with many calling Ballinger out for appearing to make a mockery of serious allegations. “I just wanted to say that the only thing I’ve ever groomed is my two Persian cats,” Ballinger sang. “I’m not a groomer. I’m just a loser who didn’t understand I shouldn’t respond to fans.” Then, she disappeared from the internet until Saturday, when she dropped a video titled, “fall vlog,” in which she spends the first several minutes apologizing for her past behavior before transitioning into a vlog of her da





