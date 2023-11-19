US LBM Coaches Poll and the Case for Washington in the College Football Playoff

USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg breaks down this week's US LBM Coaches Poll and discusses how the College Football Playoff Selection Committee should consider Washington for the number four spot. Hopefully longtime readers of the Misery Index understand that it is mostly a semi-serious vehicle to look back at eachand analyze some of the more notable results through the lens of angry fandom — which, in the end, is what makes people so passionate about the sport to begin with.
Rarely is watching this sport or being a fan of a team associated with actual, real life misery. It's just entertainment, after all. But for maybe the first time in a decade of doing this every week, we saw that very thing unfold Saturday at Florida State.after a run that ended with part of his lower body bent the wrong way. Though the official diagnosis had not been given Saturday night, we don’t really need one. It’s bad, and it’s almost certainly going to end his season and Florida State’s hopes of making the College Football Playoff., but that hardly mattere
Just once have the initial College Football Playoff rankings matched the actual playoff fieldThe season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday night. Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington are all unbeaten and expected to be in the mix. The final CFP rankings on Dec. 3 will set the four-team playoff field. Next year, the CFP expands to 12 teams.
