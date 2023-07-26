I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. I don’t do drugs. My vice is food. My wife and I save up so that once or twice a year we can go to an extravagant restaurant and spend a couple hours eating what we hope will be an extravagantly delicious meal. We dream of places like the one documented in exacting, fascinating detail in At 93, Frederick Wiseman is the grand master of American documentaries. His subjects are often institutions; municipal governments; high schools, public libraries.

In a sense,considers two interconnected institutions: The operation of the three-star Michelin restaurant Le Bois Sans Feuilles in rural France, and the multigenerational dynasty of chefs that run it, including the patriarch, Michel Troisgros, and his sons César and Léo.Michel is the elder Troisgros in the kitchen these days, but he is the grandson of another acclaimed French chef, Jean-Baptiste Troisgros. (In between Michel and Jean-Baptiste, Jean-Baptiste’s sons Pierre and Jean — Michel’s father — inherited the family busines





🏆 639. screencrushnews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troigros' Review: Frederick Wiseman's Doc FeastVeteran docmaker Frederick Wiseman's 'Menus-Plaisirs — Les Troigros' is a lavish four-hour study of a Michelin three-star restaurant in rural France.

Source: Variety - 🏆 639. / 22,5 Read more »

Frederick Wiseman Finds Calm in the Kitchen with Menus-Plaisirs Les TroisgrosFrederick Wiseman's typically observant, salient documentary makes a high-profile kitchen idyllic. Our Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros review:

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 639. / 22,5 Read more »

Venice: Legendary Documentarian Frederick Wiseman Is Still Going Strong After Five DecadesSince his debut in 1967, the influential filmmaker has dedicated his life to documenting the everyday world around him in his own patient, unblinking, highly humanistic style: ‘I’m interested in the different ways people try to help each other.’

Source: THR - 🏆 639. / 22,5 Read more »

Michelin to Close Oklahoma Tire Plant, Laying Off 1,400 American WorkersSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 639. / 22,5 Read more »

These Eye-Opening Books by Native American Authors Are Must-Reads During Native American Heritage MonthAdding to our shopping cart ASAP!

Source: SheKnows - 🏆 639. / 22,5 Read more »

American Kyle Snyder leads U.S. wrestlers to gold medal sweep at the Pan American GamesTwo-time Olympic champion Kyle Snyder led the United States wrestling team to four Pan American gold medals on Wednesday, the first day of the event in Santiago. The 27-year-old athlete, one of the top athletes competing in Chile, easily won all his bouts to secure his third consecutive continental title.

Source: AP - 🏆 639. / 22,5 Read more »