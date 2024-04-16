Unnamed Saudi Official Accuses Iran of Engineering War in Gaza

an unnamed Saudi royal official on Sunday who said Iran “engineered the war in Gaza to destroy the progress in relations” between Saudi Arabia and Israel.
“Iran’s behavior is irresponsible. We all know that Iran is a country that sponsors terrorism, and it should have been stopped a long time ago,” the Saudi official said., including U.S. President Joe Biden, who said two weeks after the October 7 atrocities that Hamas “moved on Israel” because “the Saudis wanted to recognize Israel.” Others have suggested Hamas also wanted to wreck Israel’s improving relations with other major Muslim countries, such as Indonesia.
The Saudi official who spoke to Kan on Sunday did not deny reports that Saudi Arabia assisted with intercepting the drones and missiles launched by Iran against Israel on Saturday night.on Monday that “half a dozen other countries” joined the United States and Israel to mount a highly effective defense against the Iranian attack.on Sunday that Jordanian forces intercepted several objects that entered its airspace, with some of the interceptions occurring close to the Iraqi-Syrian border.
“The Iranian missiles and drones were tracked from the moment they launched by early warning radars in Persian Gulf countries linked to the U.S. operations center in Qatar, which transmitted the information to fighter jets from several countries in the airspace over Jordan and other countries, as well as to warships at sea and missile-defense batteries in Israel,” the report said.
Exclusive — Tim Scott: ‘Prejudiced’ Trump Trial an ‘Injustice’ Driving Black Voters to GOP, They Want ‘Fair Justice System’White House on Iran Striking Despite U.S. Saying Not To: ‘Another Way of Looking at This Is, They Didn’t’ Succeed
Saudi Arabia Iran Gaza War Relations Terrorism
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »
Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »
Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »
Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »