Caledonia Mining Corporation Receives Notification from BlackRock, Inc.

ST HELIER, Jersey, April 16, 2024 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc announces that it received notification on April 15, 2024 from BlackRock, Inc. that on April 12, 2024 it had crossed a threshold for notification of a relevant change .City and country of registered office % of voting rights attached to shares 9.
The world's top iron ore and nickel miner said that 100% of the electricity used in its local operations last year came from green sources.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Blackrock Notification Relevant Change
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Caledonia Mining Corporation Receives Notification of Relevant Change in Voting RightsCaledonia Mining Corporation Plc announces that it received notification from BlackRock, Inc. regarding a relevant change in voting rights.
Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »
Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »
Source: BitcoinMagazine - 🏆 461. / 53 Read more »
Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »
Corporation Settles Outstanding Debt with AfriMet Resources AGThe Corporation settles a debt of USD$1,084,915 with AfriMet Resources AG by issuing Common Shares. The decision is made to preserve cash for working capital purposes.
Source: mining - 🏆 449. / 53 Read more »
Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »