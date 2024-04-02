University of Washington Pro Day: Michael Penix Jr Impresses with Speed and Athleticism

Thursday was the University of Washington pro day, and the headline name among Huskies draft prospects was quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Even though Penix Jr participated in February’s NFL combine, he did not run the 40-yard dash. He ran the 40 at the pro day and unofficially went sub-4.6. Times are all over the place when it’s this type of event, but it’s nevertheless impressive. “I’m a 4.4 guy, in my opinion,” Penix said (via ESPN). “Some people had 4.46, some people had 4.

5, but that’s unofficial, so I’m good. I just showed I can run, so I feel good.” Penix Jr showcased his athleticism even more with a 36.5” vertical jump, a better mark than any other quarterback at the combine. Likewise for his 10’5 broad jump. Of course, Penix’s arm and prolific deep passing ability was his highlight trait in college, earning him Heisman Trophy runner-up honors in 2023. Unsurprisingly, Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider was in attendance

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FieldGulls / 🏆 66. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. shows off speed at pro dayWashington's Michael Penix Jr. ran a sub-4.6 second 40-yard dash in front of more than 100 NFL representatives at his pro day Thursday.

Source: espn - 🏆 731. / 51 Read more »

Michael Penix Jr. runs, jumps and throws showing off athleticism at Washington pro dayMichael Penix Jr. used his pro day to demonstrate the athleticism that wasn't always on display during his two seasons carving up opposing defenses at UW.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

Seahawks GM John Schneider on hand for Michael Penix Jr’s impressive pro dayHas Penix secured a first-round draft status?

Source: FieldGulls - 🏆 66. / 68 Read more »

Michael Penix Jr. shows off dynamic athleticism at pro day in front of NFL scoutsMichael Penix Jr. used his pro day to demonstrate the athleticism that wasn't always on display during his two seasons at Washington.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Washington University Students Vote to Divest From Boeing Amid Gaza GenocideReviving a legacy of campus war resistance, the adopted resolution demands the university demilitarize and democratize.

Source: truthout - 🏆 69. / 68 Read more »

Saint Louis, Missouri job with Washington University School of Medicine Department of MedicineJob Description Our laboratory at the Washington University in St. Louis is seeking a postdoctoral experimental biologist to join our interdisciplinary team studying urogenital diseases and cancer. Our team combines experimentation and computational analyses to advance precision medicine.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »