New Red Ghost Dragon Figure Announced for Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons players will have a dragon to be haunted by later this year with the release of another Icons of the Realm figure. WizKids have announced a massive red ghost dragon figure that will be released in September 2024, adding the spirit of a fearsome dragon for players to face in their campaigns.

While the standard red dragon is dangerous enough on their own, the returned spirit of the dragon presents additional challenges to players, featuring their own stats that make them a worthy foe. Ghost dragons were introduced in Fizban's Treasury of Dragons, and while they take the appearance of whatever dragon they used to be they acquire unique stats over their own, making the undead dragons spectacular predators to add to your next game or to your dragon collection. The ghost dragon is a spirit that was so attached to their precious treasure hoard in life that they couldn't leave it behind in death, returning as a ghost to continue to haunt their favored priceless item(s)

