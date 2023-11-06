United Auto Workers' Strike Success to Have Nationwide Implications

Labor scholars say the success of the United Auto Workers’ recent strike against the so-called Big Three automakers will have “huge implications” for auto workers nationwide, including those at General Motors’ highly profitable plant in Arlington and at non-union carmakers as well. The union won tentative contracts last month that include a major pay raise among other benefits.
The deal is awaiting final ratification by members, but the effects have already been felt for the approximately 3,800 non-union workers at Toyota’s major San Antonio plant. Toyota on November 1 announced about a 9 percent raise, more time off, and other benefits. UAW president Shawn Fain called it a “.” And he said Tesla, with its headquarters and a large plant in the Austin area, will be a target of organizing efforts. The new UAW contracts are also a major help to workers who since the late aughts have been hired at the Big Three (General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis) plants at significantly lower pay scales under the “two-tier” system, which will be brought to an en
