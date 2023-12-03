Holiday Events in Tucson: Lights Up! A Festival of Illumination and Enchanted Snowfall

It's December 1. Thanksgiving is over and we are barreling full steam ahead toward the New Year with an onslaught of holiday events happening in Tucson from now until Christmas. Your options are plentiful. Kick off the month with some of these festive activities taking place in the next week. Already started Lights Up! A Festival of Illumination Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N.
Alvernon Way Thousands of colorful lights illuminate the trees, cacti and all manner of plant life in this visual feast imagined by public garden landscape artist Tres Fromme. Tickets are sold for specific timeslots starting at 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $18 for adults and $16 for kids, 4-17. Enchanted Snowfall and La Encantada La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. The snow is already falling at La Encantada, every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, through Dec. 23. Bring the kids to enjoy white stuff in the courtyard from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Blanco Tacos & Tequila will be there providing complimentary hot chocolate, and there is live entertainment from 6:15 p.m. until 7:45 p.m
